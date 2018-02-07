CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Another Aurora school is calling off classes because of the spread of the flu.
The principal of Holy Angels Catholic School says 26 percent of students called in sick with the flu Monday, which is more than 100 of the school’s 400 students.
To try to minimize the spread of the illness, the school has canceled classes for the rest of the week, as well as extracurricular activities including band, sports and an 8th grade field trip.
While students are out, cleaning staff are set to disinfect the school.
Last month, the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora closed for a week because of an outbreak. Officials said 88 of the 637 students, and 13 of the 55 staff members, had the flu.