CHICAGO (CBS) — If you were missing snow this winter, problem solved.
If you were not missing snow, then you have a problem.
After two days of relatively minor snow events that added up to about four to six inches, Chicago is set to get a winter blast with up to 10 inches of new snow possible by late Friday.
According to CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist, the latest models show that snowfall should start shortly after the Thursday evening rush hour.
Then, overnight and into Friday morning, the snow will intensify, with rates of up to an inch an hour.
It is possible to see anywhere from six to 10 inches by the time the system moves out.
Right now the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, starting Thursday night.
However, it could raise that to a Winter Storm Warning as the system approaches.