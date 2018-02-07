CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Kenneth, where they fond two unresponsive people with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman, said to be in her 50s, was found inside the home, while the man, said to be in his 60s, was found just outside the building. The man is said to be the boyfriend of the female victim.
Three adult children of the female victim told CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez their mother was a wonderful woman.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.
No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.