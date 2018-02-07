(670 The Score) The Cubs haven’t had a high-profile offseason, but they’re still considered the favorites to win the NL Central in the PECOTA projections that Baseball Prospectus released Wednesday morning.
At the time of this publishing, the Cubs are projected to go 90-72 and take the division title by five games over the rival Cardinals (85-77). After making a big splash with the acquisitions of outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, the Brewers are projected to go 84-78.
The Cubs have won the NL Central each of the past two seasons.
In the second year of their rebuild, the White Sox are projected to finish third in the AL Central at 73-89. The Indians are projected to run away with the division title at 98-64.
The Dodgers and Astros, who squared off in a terrific seven-game World Series in 2017, carry the highest expectations into the new season, with each projected to go 99-63.