BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Can I have a burger with a side of an engagement ring?

Well at one Boston restuarant patrons can, but it comes at a price.

For $3,000, patrons at Pauli’s, a family owned restaurant, can order a burger that comes with an engagement ring nestled in the bun.

This Valentine's Day you can get a Big Boy Burger for only $3k! It also happens to come with an engagement ring to propose to your loved one later that night. Make this the best V-day yet! (Please order 48 hours in advance) pic.twitter.com/bXnMurA958 — Pauli's North End (@PaulisBoston) February 5, 2018

Pauli’s, located on Boston’s North End, said with 48-hours’ notice, the restaurant’s Big Boy burger will arrive with a 7/8 carat Neil Lane ring nestled in the bun. The ring will come framed with round diamonds and a 14 karat gold band.

The restaurant said the burger is part of a Valentine’s Day special.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker said there are no confirmed orders so far, but there are several “very interested” people.

Barker is a third generation sandwich savant whose staff at Pauli’s specializes in creative, upscale offerings.

“Crazy but good,” Barker told CBS Boston. “I think it’s in my DNA.”

After making sandwiches like Pauli’s “Jamaican Me Crazy”, the “Fat Felix” and the “Pauli-Tician,” this time around Barker thought why not think “inside the box.”

“It’s the Big Boy Burger proposal,” Barker said. “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a ring with barbecue sauce dripping down your arm right?”

