CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody in connection to an attempted home invasion last week that ended in a gunman fatally shooting his accomplice.

Police said Wednesday that a person of interest is in custody in connection to the incident, which happened about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2400 block of West Eastwood, in Ravenswood just south of Lincoln Square. It resulted in one of the suspects fatally shooting the other on the front porch of a home, according to Chicago Police.

“They knew that the homeowner owned a business and for whatever reason they assumed he had a large amount of cash and that’s why he was targeted,” Commander Marc Buslik said the morning after the shooting.

The owner of the home owns a restaurant in the neighborhood, Buslik said.

One of the men knocked on the front door. When the homeowner answered and didn’t recognize the man, he tried to shut the door but the man forced his way in to the vestibule of the home, Buslik said.

The intruder grabbed at a gold chain on the homeowner’s neck, Buslik said.

The homeowner called out to his adult son, who was upstairs, for help. When the son came downstairs a struggle ensued, Buslik said.

“The second offender, who was standing on the front porch, fired two shots into the home,” Buslik said.

Both bullets hit the gunman’s accomplice — in the head and shoulder.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Luis Antonio Morales, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in Melrose Park.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

No one from inside the home was injured, Buslik said.

Charges were pending Wednesday morning against the person of interest, police said.

