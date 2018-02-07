CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana State Police trooper woke up to the sound of gunfire outside his Merrillville home early Wednesday, and later discovered his squad car and personal vehicle both had been struck by bullets.

Police said the trooper woke up around 4:20 a.m., when he heard gunshots.

The trooper looked outside, and didn’t see anything, but when he went outside, he spotted a bullet hole in the front passenger side of his personal 2005 Pontiac Aztek, and another bullet hole in the front passenger side of his squad car, a 2014 Dodge Charger.

Damaged Squad Car The front passenger's side of an Indiana State Police trooper's squad car was damaged by gunfire on Feb. 7, 2018, outside the trooper's home in Merrillville. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Damaged SUV The front passenger's side of an Indiana State Police trooper's personal car was damaged by gunfire on Feb. 7, 2018, outside the trooper's home in Merrillville. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Police said the bullet that struck the Charger ricocheted and hit the trooper’s house.

A bullet was recovered at the scene, and police said it appeared the gun used was a semi-automatic weapon.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call Illinois State Police Det. Brian McCall at 219-696-6242. Callers can remain anonymous.