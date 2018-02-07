CHICAGO (CBS) — Another round of snow overnight was making for a slick morning commute in the Chicago area, and 5 to 9 more inches could fall from Thursday night through Friday evening.
The Chicago area got 2 to 6 inches of snow from a storm that moved through Monday night, the latest storm could add 1 to 3 more inches by Wednesday morning.
The Illinois Department of Transportation warned that, with temperatures in the teens virtually all day on Wednesday, roads could remain icy even after the snow stops falling in the morning. Travelers were advised to use public transportation if possible.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 plows overnight to keep the city’s main streets and Lake Shore Drive clear for the morning commute.
IDOT also had plows out in full force for the storm.
Snow was still falling early Wednesday morning, and skies were expected to clear around 8 a.m. for most of the Chicago area. Lake effect snow could continue in northwest Indiana through the end of the morning.
Meantime, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Thursday evening through Friday evening, with heavy snow expected to blanket the area with an additional 5 to 9 inches.
Saturday will bring another chance of snow.