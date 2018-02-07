CHICAGO (CBS) — Once again the Chicago White Sox are feeling left out.
Chicago was highlighted Tuesday night on Wheel of Fortune as part of their Great American Cities series. One puzzle was a crossword featuring Chicago professional sports teams – Blackhawks, Bulls, Bears, Cubs – but what about the White Sox? They did not seem to make it on the board.
So, in true White Sox fashion, they took to Twitter and “fixed” the puzzle.
“Here we fixed it, @WheelofFortune,” the team wrote on Twitter.
With some editing, the team used the “S” in Blackhawks and added in White Sox to the puzzle.
South Siders were proud of their team for standing up for themselves, liking the post 3,553 times and retweeting the post 1,184 times.