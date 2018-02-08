By Cody Westerlund–
CHICAGO (670 The Score) — Bulls point guard Kris Dunn has exited the league’s concussion protocol but has nonetheless been ruled out of games Friday and Saturday, coach Fred Hoiberg said.
While Dunn has passed the baseline cognitive and physical tests to leave the protocol, he still has done little activity since suffering a concussion and dislocating two teeth in a nasty face-first fall on Jan. 17.
“Now it’s about getting him reconditioned,” Hoiberg said. “Looking at Kris’ last three weeks, he’s basically been on bed rest. To get him out of it and in some of the contact drills and see him respond well is a great sign.”
The Bulls host the Timberwolves on Friday and the Wizards on Saturday. Their next game after that is a home contest against the Magic on Monday, followed by a home game against the Raptors next Wednesday. A week-long All-Star break then looms. Hoiberg wouldn’t speculate on if Dunn could return to game action before the break.
Dunn has missed the last eight games, over which the Bulls (18-35) have gone 1-7. Dunn is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists per game.
Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.