By Dan Bernstein–

670TheScore.com senior columnist

(670 The Score) By 2 p.m. Thursday, the Bulls should have made themselves significantly worse, in an effort to maximize the value of the upcoming draft in their plan to get significantly better.

The seven straight defeats are great, certainly, but Zach LaVine is getting more comfortable, Kris Dunn is on the way back from his scary injury and Lauri Markkanen can’t play dad and/or be delayed by snow forever.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson is scheduled to meet reporters later this afternoon, and he must be detailing where many of his assets went in exchange for draft picks.

Robin Lopez should be in play for a team that needs a big man. He’s not the 3-point shooter whom so many crave at the position, but he’s solid and well-regarded enough to merit a decent return in this market. Justin Holiday has a manageable contract and the ability to space the floor with his shooting, Jameer Nelson provides veteran guard help for a playoff bench and Tony Allen’s expiring deal can be a part of some package. And if anybody wants Jerian Grant, they’re listening.

The Phoenix Suns lead the NBA with 38 losses. The Nets, Hawks and Mavericks all have 37, while the Kings, Grizzlies and Magic have 36.

The Bulls have just 35 and need more, especially considering the injury to the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis that may now put them in the race to the top of the lottery.

It’s deadline time, meaning the last chance to get serious about finding the best position to land another potential star.

Dan Bernstein is a co-host of 670 The Score’s “Bernstein and Goff Show” in afternoon drive. You can follow him on Twitter @dan_bernstein and read more of his columns here.