Willie Reed, right.(Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports)

(670 The Score) The Bulls made a small move about four hours before the 2 p.m. trade deadline Thursday, sending veteran guard Jameer Nelson to the Pistons in exchange for center Willie Reed, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported.

As part of the deal, the Bulls and Pistons are also swapping their second-round picks in the 2022 draft, Charania reported.

The Bulls acquired the 35-year-old Nelson in the trade of Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans last week. He didn’t project to play for the rebuilding Bulls down the stretch, as they’re looking to give playing time to youngsters. That includes the team’s desire to get a look at point guard Cameron Payne, who made his playing debut this season for the Windy City Bulls in the G League on Wednesday night.

Reed, 27, is averaging 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game in 42 games. He was recently acquired by the Pistons as part of the deal with the Clippers in which star Blake Griffin was sent to Detroit.

Reed is currently serving a six-game suspension without pay for a domestic violence incident that involved his wife. The incident occurred last August, and he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. He entered a pretrial diversion program in October to resolve the criminal charge. He’s served one of his six games so far.

The players’ union has filed a grievance on Reed’s behalf.

Reed is an undrafted player out of St. Louis. He played several seasons in the then–named D-League after going undrafted out of St. Louis in 2011. He broke into the NBA with the Nets in the 2015-’16 season.