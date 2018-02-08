(CBS/WBBM Newsradio) – The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public in less than two days, but reporters got a sneak peak on Thursday.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross describes it this way: High-priced exotic wheels. Consumer models and deals, plus, the iconic Batmobile.
It’s just some of the mechanized menagerie you’ll spot at the auto show.
General Motors’ Tim Brumbaugh hitched a virtual ride that put the viewer in the front seat of truck testing. The goggles are supposed to give consumers a thrilling look at what the company puts products through before they hit the sales lot.
Meanwhile, a 1957-era Chicago Police car is also on display. What this vintage squad lacks in acceleration, it makes up for in nostalgia.
Today’s Chicago Police Department presented the future of the force, unveiling a new Ford Explorer built on the city’s South Side. It is equipped with the newest license plate readers, to spot reported stolen cars.
CPD will phase these in over the next few months.