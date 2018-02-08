Bears coach Matt Nagy.(Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) The secret to Matt Nagy’s success in Kansas City wasn’t just the cutting-edge offense he operated. Tyreek Hill, one of several dynamic talents in that Chiefs offense, respected the way that Nagy operated with no fear.

“He just took chances,” Hill said of Nagy, the Bears’ new head coach who previously served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. “He put the ball in his playmakers’ hands. Me, Kareem (Hunt), (Travis) Kelce, and he gave the ball to Alex (Smith) and let Alex play ball. He trusted Alex a lot. Alex was out there being free, slinging the ball around, handing it off to Kareem and everything was falling together. We were putting up points.”

The Bears were drawn to what Nagy could bring for 23-year-old quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and their young offense, hiring him in January as their new head coach. They hope to replicate what the Chiefs accomplished on offense en route to a playoff berth.

Success in Kansas City came in large part because the Chiefs do have a group of playmakers on offense. Smith enjoyed a career year working an innovative offense that used the versatility of Hill in various roles, utilized the tight end Kelce to open the field and handed off to Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher.

The Chiefs were fifth with 375.4 yards per game and averaged 25.6 points per game, which ranked sixth. The Bears — whose offense ranked near the bottom of the league in both categories — are in a different place as they look to establish young players like Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Adam Shaheen around Trubisky.

Still, there’s no doubt for Hill that Nagy can make it work.

“They got a tremendous leader,” Hill said. “He’s young, so he’s kind of fresh into the game. He’s going to come up with a lot of new ideas — what these old-school coaches don’t got. I like it.”

The Bears must identify the kind of targets with which Nagy and Trubisky can work. At receiver, veteran Markus Wheaton wasn’t able to stretch the field the way the team had hoped in 2017, and his future in Chicago is in doubt. Cam Meredith is recovering from a torn ACL, Kevin White’s future is uncertain and Kendall Wright proved to be the best receiver the Bears had.

General manager Ryan Pace will spend this offseason trying to find receivers who benefit Trubisky and Nagy. A player like Hill would go a long way for the Bears. The Bears have that covered, according to the man himself.

“They do have a Tyreek,” Hill said. “They got a Tarik Cohen, and he’s nice.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.