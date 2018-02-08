CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There was a resounding ‘no’ to an plan to change Indiana law to allow the city of Gary to locate a demolition waste site 600 feet from homes.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Sam Henderson with the Hoosier Environmental Council noted that Northwest Indiana is one of the hottest toxic regions in the country.
He says peoples health has suffered as a result.
“Our concern is that state statute was set to mitigate against communities doing things that were against their own health interests,” says Henderson.
Lake County Councilman Jamal Washington says it’s unfair to Gary residents.
“To me it’s creating more blight,” says Washington. “Because people are going to move away.”
According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson wants the dump to save millions that would be hauling away the debris from demolishing abandoned homes.