CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Supermarkets and grocery stores across the Chicago-area stocked up ahead of the big storm. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan said there are certain items that people in the Chicago-area usually stock up on when there’s a big winter storm.
“They get salt to salt their driveways, they get water, they get milk, they get fresh produce; they usually grab ground beef, some items to make chili – chili beans are often a very popular item on people’s list. Then usually snacks, a lot of people get snacks, comfort food type items.
Cygan recommends getting perishable items such as fresh produce and milk first, since those tend to be the first to run out if heavy snow prevents trucks from re-supplying stores.
“Make sure you grab your produce items first, make sure you get a lot of perishable items those are the ones we have trouble getting trucks in after a snowfall has come down,” he said.