CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of up to 20 inches of snow could fall by the end of the weekend, a worst case scenario that could put this event on par with some of the biggest in history.

Starting tonight, snow will start falling and intensify overnight, with 6 to 10 inches of snow on the ground at sunrise.

The snow will continue throughout the day, leaving eight to 14 inches of snow on the ground by Friday evening. Schools and businesses were already announcing closings

Heavy snow is expected to spread across northern Illinois early this evening, then continue into Friday. Travel tonight into Friday will likely be very difficult to impossible at times. Avoid any unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/JqOCoUWpz5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 8, 2018

Then, a second event will sweep into the area on Saturday, with three to six inches possible.

If the storm dumps numbers in the higher range, the 20 inches would put it among the biggest ever. However, for record-keeping purposes, the entire event might not be considered one single storm.

The band of the heaviest snow is fairly narrow, so totals could vary.

With so much snow on the way, local and state road crews were planning for a very busy start to the weekend, in an effort to keep roads clear.

The Illinois Department of Transportation maintains a fleet of 1,700 trucks used to plow and salt nearly 16,000 miles of Interstates and other state roads across Illinois when it snows.

Last year, IDOT used more than 300,000 tons of salt.

Meantime, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation also was expected to deploy its full fleet of more than 300 plows Thursday night. When it snows, the city starts by plowing and salting the city’s main streets and Lake Shore Drive until the snow stops, then starts clearing side streets.

Given that this storm is expected to last a full day, some side streets might not get plowed until Friday night.