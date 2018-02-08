(WBBM Newsradio) — Mayor Emanuel says Chicago has braced to get the heaviest snow the city has seen in several years.
“Make no mistake about it, this is a heavy snow. Heavier than we’ve seen in a number of winters.”
The city is taking this storm so seriously, it’s canceling Chicago Public School classes on Friday.
“It’s an inconvenience because parents obviously have to figure out other arrangements. But it’s done out of caution and safety concerns.”
Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully says the snow will be heaviest from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
“By 10 o’clock things should taper off a little bit, but we’re still going to get snow throughout the day (Friday) – one to three inches,” he said.
The total with this latest snowfall is expected to be up to 10 inches.
Tully says the city has taken steps to avoid what happened seven years ago, when snow turned North Lake Shore Drive into a parking lot.
Twenty inches of snow fell on Feb. 2, 2011.