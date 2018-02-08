(WBBM Newsradio) — A family on Chicago’s Southeast Side is telling their story — of being robbed and sexually assaulted inside their home — because they want the men caught and others to be aware.

WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

It was Sunday evening. Michelle Mitrovic says her mother-in-law was out shoveling snow, and a man asked if he could do it for her.

She declined and said she had finished, anyway.

“The man followed her inside the house,” Mitrovic says.

A total of four men robbed the family, cutting the hand of the woman’s husband when he was too slow taking off his wedding ring.

Then, Mitrovic says, the men sexually assaulted her sister-in-law.

They finally left after two hours, but the terror continued.

“They were texting her on her cell phone after they had left while she’s in the emergency room, and they’re threatening her, telling her if she called the police, that they were going to come back and kill her and kill my in-laws.

“And she’s very scared. She doesn’t want to go home.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes on Wednesday announced a $1,000 reward leading to the men responsible for the crime. Call (800) 883-5587.