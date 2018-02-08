CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The coming snow storm is great news for Midwest ski resorts.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
The relative lack of snow the past couple of seasons has made things challenging at times for Midwest ski resorts.
Chad Hart, the Director of Ski Operations at Wisconsin’s Grand Geneva Resort, says the big snow should mean big business.
“February is looking like a good old fashioned winter and it’s about time I would say,” says Hart.
The snow’s not just welcome on Midwest ski slopes.
Hart says the snow allows Grand Geneva to open about five miles of cross-country trails.
Hart says since the forecasts of big snow began, Grand Geneva’s phones have been ringing off the hook.