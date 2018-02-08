CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The head of the Cook County Board says the release of a report on the county’s much-maligned property tax assessment system is just days away.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the Civic Consulting Alliance is putting the finishing touches on the long-awaited findings about reported inequities of property tax assessments in the county.
“We’ve had an assessment instrument system that’s been in place for 40 years,” says Preckwinkle. “We have to look seriously at its strengths and weaknesses and figure out how we’re going to move forward.”
Reading a prepared statement, Preckwinkle countered suggestions that the report was being delayed until after the primary election.
“Contrary to public reports and comments, no one is stalling or delaying anything,” says Preckwinkle. “I want the consultant to return his findings as quickly as possible and we expect those findings to be released next week.”