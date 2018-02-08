CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is supporting, and defending, Democratic candidate for Governor J.B. Pritzker. This comes as reaction continues over Pritzker’s past remarks about African-American politicians.

It has not exactly been a secret, but Board President Toni Preckwinkle formally endorsed JB Pritzker for Governor saying the state would be better off with a democrat at the helm. She acknowledged the controversy around him from an old wiretapped conversation with jailed ex-Governor Rob Blagojevich, in which he described former State Senator President Emil Jones as crass and desperate and some others.

“You know, JB Pritzker called me up and said that this did not represent him on his best day. And I concurred. That’s about all I have to say,” Preckwinkle said.

She said a little more noting that we have all said things in private conversations that we wouldn’t want made public.

“I think he’s a decent person and I think the efforts to portray him otherwise are misguided and wrong,” she said.

Cook County Board President candidate Bob Fioretti released the following statement following the endorsement of JB Pritzker by Toni Preckwinkle:

“Whether it is handing out lucrative Cook County contracts or endorsing candidates who disparage African Americans, Toni Preckwinkle always takes care of her contributors. Much like the countless number of county vendors and property tax lawyers who have contributed to her campaign coffers, the Pritzker family has been very generous to Toni Preckwinkle. And Toni knows how to give back.”