CHICAGO (CBS) — With as much as a foot of snow possible for some parts of the Chicago area by tomorrow night, it seems like everyone is scrambling to make sure they have all the emergency essentials they might need, but those items aren’t always easy to find.

While many stores appeared to have sold out of windshield washer fluid, the Shell gas station at 33rd and North in Melrose Park, there was plenty in stock Thursday morning. They have plenty of bags of salt, too, so drivers have been stocking up for the winter storm.

“I live close by, so I know I’m going to find it here. So I’ll be good,” Sonia Rivera said as she filled up on washer fluid.

Rivera said she wants to make sure she can drive safe and see clearly when the snow moves in.

Meantime, at the Menard’s in Melrose Park, shovels were a hot commodity on Thursday.

“When I purchased last week a different shovel, broke right away,” Goethe Castaneda said. “I came one more time to Menard’s to buy a new one. Let’s see if this one really works, because we’re expecting a lot of snow today.”

Even the Superintendent of Public Works in neighboring Stone Park said he is gearing up for the storm that will begin Thursday evening.

“Probably be working around the clock until it stops, and then clean up afterwards. So it’s going to be a long night, and a long day,” Jim Chillemi said.

Public Works crews have been working to make sure all the plows are fueled, oiled, and running properly before the snow gets here.

With those trucks expected to be on the road from Thursday evening through Friday night, and perhaps even longer, Chillemi reminded drivers to give snow plows plenty of room to work.