Then-Bears coach Lovie Smith, left, and linebacker Brian Urlacher in 2008.(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Those who know Bears great Brian Urlacher best from his playing days speak of a superstar humble as can be.

So it’s no surprise that when Urlacher is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, he will be thinking of those closest to him as they celebrate his career.

“That day is not about me in my opinion,” Urlacher said on 670 The Score on Friday. “It’s about all the people who helped me get there. None of us get there on our own. There are so many things that have to go right for us to get there, and I want to thank all those people that day.

“I want to make sure they know how much they meant to me, and it’s a long list of people, because none of us do it on our own. It’s a big part of what my speech is going to be about, is everybody else and what they did for me.”

Urlacher was selected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the 2018 class, which was chosen in Minneapolis last Saturday during Super Bowl weekend. He will enter with a group that is comprised of Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

After being selected last weekend, Urlacher went through the Hall of Fame orientation Monday, a six-hour process that included being measured for his bust. He confirmed his bust will be bald, explaining that’s how fans remember him.

What’s next for Urlacher is deciding who will present him during induction day in Canton, Ohio. He has narrowed it down to a few options but is still struggling to decide. Urlacher suggested it will be a coach instrumental in his career, and former Bears coach Lovie Smith is a candidate.

“It’s so hard because I played for so many great coaches and so many people, that it’s just hard to pick one,” Urlacher said.

“(Smith is) definitely in the running. I’ll tell you that much. What I’d like to do is sit down with the guys that I’ve gotten it narrowed down to and ask them what they think. Honestly, I don’t know.”

Urlacher and the 2018 class will be inducted the first weekend of August at the Hall of Fame in Canton.