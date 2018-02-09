(CBS) — Here are the Chicago area snow totals as of 7 a.m. on Friday:
O’Hare Airport (official) 4.6 inches
Highwood 5 inches
Skokie 4.7 inches
Winnebago 4.8 inches
Downers Grove 5.6 inches
Itasca 5 inches
Woodstock 6.2 inches
Gurnee 5 inches
Romeoville 4 inches
Midway Airport 4.8 inches
St. Charles 4.5 inches
Lemont 6 inches
Batavia 3.7 inches
Glenview 4.4 inches
Elk Grove Village 4.2 inches
Harvard 6 inches
Genoa 7.3
Glen Ellyn 4.5 inches
Crystal Lake 6 inches
Mundelein 5.5 inches
Elgin 5.8 inches
North Barrington 5.5 inches
Belvidere 9 inches
Elmhurst 6 inches
Park Ridge 6.3 inches
Lincolnwood 6.2 inches
(We will have more towns later in the day.)