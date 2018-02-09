(WBBM Newsradio) — The 110th Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday, just in time for Chicago’s biggest snowstorm of the year.
There’s one vehicle on display that you may wish you had.
It’s a one-of-a-kind Nissan 370Z with giant snowmobile treads in back and skis in place of the front wheels. The headlights are tinted and look like skiers goggles, Nissan’s Ann Corrao says.
Nissan design engineers tested it successfully in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Corrao insists it was not added at the last minute to because of Chicago’s series of snowstorms.
Corrao concedes the timing is “fortuitous,” but said NIssan is not about to shop it to dealers here or anywhere, for that matter.
It’s merely a fully functional concept. It won’t be at your dealership anytime soon no matter how much Chicagoans plead.