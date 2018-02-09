CHICAGO (CBS) — The roof of a building collapsed early Friday during an extra-alarm fire in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
At 12:41 a.m., fire crews responded to the two-alarm blaze at a two-story building in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The building consists of an unused first-floor storefront and apartments on the second floor.
The fire tore through the building’s roof, causing it to collapse, Chicago Fire Media said.
The blaze was struck out by 2:10 a.m, but fire crews have not conducted a search of the building due to heavy fire and the instability of the structure, Chicago Fire Media said
No. 63 buses were being temporarily rerouted from 63rd Street, 59th Street, Kedzie Avenue and California Avenue, according to the CTA.
