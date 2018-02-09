(670 The Score) At 18-35 and having traded their leading scorer last week, the Bulls are obviously not eyeing any type of trip to the playoffs.
The focus, of course, is about the development of young players, and executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson indicated after Thursday’s trade deadline passed that such a goal will only be ramped up in the final 29 games, saying that young players will receive more minutes, even if they’re at the expense of more established veterans.
Count coach Fred Hoiberg as one who’s enthusiastic about that.
“For us right now, I understand a lot of it is about developing our guys,” Hoiberg said in an interview with Bernstein and Goff on 670 The Score on Friday afternoon. “We feel good about how things have gone this season. With Kris Dunn, the progress that he’s made. With Lauri Markkanen, what he’s shown. With Denzel (Valentine), he’s taken a big step. Bobby Portis is playing the best basketball of his career. A lot of our younger players are developing and getting better. We understand at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”
