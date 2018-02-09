CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Metra is urging riders to give themselves extra time for Friday morning’s commute because of the snow.

The BNSF has reduced the number of morning trains it will run by 10 a.m. and adjusted its schedule, so it can reduce the number of trains passing through switches that are more likely to get stuck in snowy weather. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.

Metra’s Meg Reile said the priority in bad weather is safety, not speed.

“You’re going to get there safely and that’s the most important thing, isn’t it? Getting where you need to go, safely. That’s how we are going to be dealing with things – doing everything we can to make a ride as safe, and comfortable for our riders,” she said.

Reile said crews have been dispatched to keep all of its lines running as smoothly as possible during the heavy snow.

“We’ve got about 350 people who are going to be out doing the various things it takes to get the railroad up and running. But that does not mean we don’t anticipate it’s going to be a little difficult – more difficult to get what we need done,” Reile said.

Reile also points out there will be many people who don’t normally ride Metra and who could slow down service by taking longer to get on their trains at each station.

She also recommends giving yourself extra time to get to your Metra station, because the snow is likely to cause slicker roads and slower traffic.