(WBBM Newsradio) – Oak Park authorities have unveiled a sketch of a suspect in the alleged abduction and rape of a teen girl earlier this week.
The 13-year-old victim says she was in the 400 block of Washington Boulevard Monday afternoon when she was grabbed and pulled into a black Toyota. After she was assaulted, the girl says she managed to escape and flee to a friend’s home, and police were called.
Village officials say some details of the alleged crime have changed, including the block of Washington and color of car. The victim has worked with a sketch artist from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to produce a composite drawing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park Police at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.