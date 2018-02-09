(CBS) – The snow is creating travel headaches for people out flying in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
As of Friday, more than 1,000 flights had been cancelled and delays were averaging nearly one hour, as Chicago dug out from a continuing snow storm.
The first stop for most travelers at O’Hare: the departure boards. Expressions showed the disappointment as they realized they weren’t going anywhere, anytime soon.
Mary Lauer was supposed to leave Friday morning, but was delayed several times. This means she would not be joining friends and family for a concert in Philadelphia.
Despite crews working hard to keep runways clear, as seen in a Facebook live video, the number of cancellations and delays kept growing.
It also was discouraging news for Matthew Wehby, who was hoping to get back to Alabama in time to drive his daughter to her dance competition.
“Every 30 minutes it gets pushed back another hour, so I may be back to the hotel before too long,” he tells CBS 2’s Mai Martinez.
Travelers at Midway also were dealing with flight delays averaging 15 minutes. Some 317 flights had been canceled Friday.