CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The 2018 Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday at the McCormick Place.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 110th edition of the Chicago Auto Show.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the nation’s oldest and largest metropolitan dealer organization, has produced the Chicago Auto Show since 1935.

This year the Chicago Auto Show will utilize more than 1 million square feet in the North and South Exhibit Halls of the McCormick Place complex. Exhibitions will include multiple world and North American introductions; a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks, sport utility vehicles, and experimental or concept cars.

In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display. Here’s a preview of just some of the great vehicles and accessories that will be shown this year.

img 7227 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7220 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7219 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7217 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7216 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7212 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7209 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7199 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7183 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7180 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7177 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7174 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7172 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7171 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7153 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7151 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7131 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7128 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7104 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7099 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7098 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7090 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7088 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7074 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7059 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7058 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7057 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7056 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7053 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7035 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7031 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7022 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7013 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7007 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6999 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6995 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6991 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7015 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6976 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6966 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6957 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6946 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6949 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7170 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7168 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7167 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7163 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7161 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7105 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7094 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7080 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7073 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7064 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7048 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7039 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7018 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6961 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7208 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7157 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7150 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7147 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7124 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7116 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7112 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7107 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

Additionally, attendees will also have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles and project, antique and collector cars. As well as test drive cars, play games, participate in virtual reality experiences; plus meet special guests, and more!

img 7144 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7142 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7004 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7002 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7094 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7095 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7152 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7186 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7190 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7192 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 7206 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6935 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6933 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

img 6920 PHOTOS: Preview Of What Youll See At The 2018 Chicago Auto Show

(Credit: Christine Newsom/Entercom)

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show is open Feb. 10 to Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at our McCormick Place ticket booths on public show days or online starting at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for seniors and children ages 7 to 12. Children under the age of 7 are free with an accompanying paying adult.

