CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The 2018 Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday at the McCormick Place.
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 110th edition of the Chicago Auto Show.
The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the nation’s oldest and largest metropolitan dealer organization, has produced the Chicago Auto Show since 1935.
This year the Chicago Auto Show will utilize more than 1 million square feet in the North and South Exhibit Halls of the McCormick Place complex. Exhibitions will include multiple world and North American introductions; a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks, sport utility vehicles, and experimental or concept cars.
In total, nearly 1,000 different vehicles will be on display. Here’s a preview of just some of the great vehicles and accessories that will be shown this year.
Additionally, attendees will also have the opportunity to see numerous accessories and auto-related exhibits, competition vehicles and project, antique and collector cars. As well as test drive cars, play games, participate in virtual reality experiences; plus meet special guests, and more!
The 2018 Chicago Auto Show is open Feb. 10 to Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at our McCormick Place ticket booths on public show days or online starting at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Tickets are $13 for adults and $7 for seniors and children ages 7 to 12. Children under the age of 7 are free with an accompanying paying adult.