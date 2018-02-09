CHICAGO (CBS) — The second man shot Tuesday evening at an apartment building in south suburban Alsip has died.

Officers responded at 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots in the 4600 block of 131st Street and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the vestibule of the building, according to Alsip police.

Urstin Adams, 24, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Adams, who lived in the block where the shooting occurred, was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

Andrew L. Scott Jr., 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said.

He lived in Hazel Crest.

Autopsies found that both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were both ruled homicides, the medical examiner’s office said.

The shooting is not believed to be random and the victims may have known the shooter, police said.

Investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should call Alsip police at 708-385-6902, ext. 264.

