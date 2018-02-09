(CBS) – Exertion from snow-shoveling is suspected in a DuPage County death.
A man in his 60s was brought to Edward Hospital’s emergency room Friday morning and died from an apparent heart attack related to shoveling, officials said.
The incident underscores the potential dangers of digging out of the snow, physicians tell CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.
People with pre-existing medical conditions are the most at risk when it comes to heart attacks and shoveling snow.
But anyone can fall victim.
“It’s not unusual for patients to come in with complaints of chest pain after shoveling snow,” says Dr. Steven Bowman of Stroger Hospital.
“If you start having chest pain or chest discomfort, you should stop. If you start feeling really short of breath or feeling lightheaded, or nauseous, or start breaking into a sweat, those are signs that are very concerning.”
Doctors say pace yourself and drink plenty of water; avoid caffeine, and take breaks.