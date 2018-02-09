CHICAGO (CBS) — We asked and you delivered. We wanted to know how the winter storm looks where you live, and you’re showing us.

Here are some of the photos you’ve sent us on Twitter.

Some of you are getting really creative with your choice of shoveling tools.

#CBS2WinterStorm @cbschicago #CBSchicago I broke out the heavy artillery with our 2” of snow in Crown Point, IN. Table shoveling!!! pic.twitter.com/eIwUvShlyk — RickGosser (@RickGosserMr) February 9, 2018

It might not be fun to shovel, but it sure looks peaceful.

@cbschicago scene from my house in Merrionette Park. pic.twitter.com/wyuvRHiJyW — Becky Schmitt (@bschmitt712) February 9, 2018

The pups certainly seem to love the snow.

Snow as far as the eyes can see. #CBS2WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/Yw2z5YK217 — Michelle Evans (@mevans14) February 9, 2018

Though outdoor cooks might not love it quite so much.

For most of us, of course, the snow is best viewed from the comfort of home.

@cbschicago Franklin Dr in Northlake, I am comfy in my unicorn slippers and staying home pic.twitter.com/gmfgveCU50 — Rebecca Delgadillo (@RebeccaLilac) February 9, 2018

Of course, if you do have to hit the roads, having your local plows get there first would be best.

Then there are those of us who will look for the fun wherever we can find it.