CHICAGO (CBS) — We asked and you delivered. We wanted to know how the winter storm looks where you live, and you’re showing us.
Here are some of the photos you’ve sent us on Twitter.
Some of you are getting really creative with your choice of shoveling tools.
It might not be fun to shovel, but it sure looks peaceful.
The pups certainly seem to love the snow.
Though outdoor cooks might not love it quite so much.
For most of us, of course, the snow is best viewed from the comfort of home.
Of course, if you do have to hit the roads, having your local plows get there first would be best.
Then there are those of us who will look for the fun wherever we can find it.