CHICAGO (CBS) — In an ongoing effort to showcase what’s happening in and around Chicago, CBS 2 is producing an Auto Show Special.
The special will are twice: Sunday [2/11] at 10:30PM and Monday [2/12] at 6:30PM, as a lead-in to the station’s first run primetime shows.
2018 marks the fourth consecutive year that CBS 2 has produced and presented several broadcasts of its award-winning Auto Show special.
“As the nation’s most watched network, we know how many viewers tune-into our primetime shows AND we also know our viewers Expect More from us at the local level,” Marty Wilke, president and general manager explained.
“By giving our audience two chances to check out what’s happening at the Auto Show this year, we are confident our program will inspire viewers to go to McCormick Place and see this grand automotive display for themselves.”
The program CBS 2 Inside Track – The Chicago Auto Show is being hosted by CBS 2 morning anchor, Marissa Bailey, traffic reporter Derrick Young and meteorologist Ed Curran.
Curran, who anchors weather during the weekend morning newscasts, also hosts a weekly automotive/technology feature, Ed’s Driveway.
The special will highlight what’s fast, unique and luxurious at the show this year. It will cover all the latest technology (like driverless cars!), the coolest rides and all the new models from the major car-makers.