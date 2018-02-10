CHICAGO (CBS) — The second round of an unrelenting winter storm that hit portions of the Chicago area Friday with more than 10 inches of snowfall could bring roughly five more inches by the end of the weekend.

Saturday’s forecast calls for up to three inches of morning snowfall followed by a dry afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to two more inches are expected early Sunday before a final dusting moves through in the morning.

Friday’s snowfall wreaked havoc on portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, closing hundreds of schools and causing headaches on roadways.

The southwest suburbs were hardest hit by the storm.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Frankfort had seen 12.8 inches of snow, while Lemont had recorded 12 inches by 2:30 p.m.

Joliet had 11.2 inches by 6 p.m., the weather service said.

The heavy snowfall caused hundreds of cancellations at both Chicago airports.

Looking on the bright side, the forecast for the upcoming week calls for sunny, dry conditions after the pesky storm moves out of the area on Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

A high of 25 degrees is in the forecast Monday, with temperatures expected to push to 40 degrees on Wednesday.

