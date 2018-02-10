WINTER WEATHER: LATEST Radar | Current Conditions NWS AlertsTraffic Conditions | School Closings | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos | Worst Chicago Snowstorms Ever |
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman responsible for a deadly crash that killed a little girl in Highland Park is out of prison this morning.

Carly Rousso was released Friday after serving less than four years of her 14 year sentence for a crash on Labor Day in 2012.

She was “huffing” inhalants from a can of keyboard duster when she passed out behind the wheel of her father’s car and plowed into a family on the sidewalk.

RELATED: Rousso Found Guilty In Huffing Crash

Five-year-old Jaclyn Santos Sacramento was killed in the crash.

Rousso will remain on parole for two more years.

