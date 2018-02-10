CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman responsible for a deadly crash that killed a little girl in Highland Park is out of prison this morning.
Carly Rousso was released Friday after serving less than four years of her 14 year sentence for a crash on Labor Day in 2012.
She was “huffing” inhalants from a can of keyboard duster when she passed out behind the wheel of her father’s car and plowed into a family on the sidewalk.
Five-year-old Jaclyn Santos Sacramento was killed in the crash.
Rousso will remain on parole for two more years.