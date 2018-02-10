Yu Darvish.(Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) It was a long wait, but the Cubs have found the new front-line starter they’ve been seeking.

Chicago has agreed to a six-year deal with right-hander Yu Darvish, a source confirmed to 670 The Score on Saturday afternoon. The deal will be worth $126 million. Incentives could make it worth up to $150 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who first reported news of the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.

After negotiations stalemated for three months in a slow-moving free-agent market, Darvish will fill a top-of-the-rotation slot for the Cubs that was vacated when Jake Arrieta hit free agency. The Cubs remained in discussions with Arrieta and fellow free agent Alex Cobb until the end as well, sources told 670 The Score.

Darvish, 31, was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP for the Rangers and Dodgers in 2017, when he was dealt to Los Angeles at the deadline. He had a 10.1 strikeout-per-nine-innings rate and a 2.8 walks-per-nine-innings rate. Darvish has a career 3.42 ERA.

Some concern surfaced across baseball regarding Darvish’s performance at the end of the season, as the Astros crushed him twice in the World Series, but most believed that was because he was tipping his pitches and not anything physical in nature.

Darvish had Tommy John surgery in 2014, then missed all of 2015. He made 17 starts in 2016 and 31 starts in 2017, when he was an All-Star.

Darvish initially signed a six-year, $60-million deal with the Rangers ahead of the 2012 season.

Darvish will slot into a rotation that’s led by ace Jon Lester and also includes Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, whom the Cubs signed to a three-year deal in December. The addition of Darvish figures to move left-hander Mike Montgomery — who would prefer to start — back into a swingman role as a long reliever, lefty specialist and spot starter.