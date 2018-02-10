CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother and daughter are battling cancer together.

This weekend they’re joining thousands of others at an event called Cycle for Survival to raise money to help others with rare cancers.

Susan Bishop battled stage four uterine cancer for three years.

She’s endured 26 chemotherapy treatments and continues to fight.

To show support for her, both her daughters rode in a Cycle for Survival event this time last year.

A month later, Katie Bishop was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, just months before her wedding day.

“37-years-old and I have a Stage 4 brain tumor. I hadn’t even hear the word glioblastoma,” says Katie. “I didn’t event know what it meant.”

“I do live in a state of complete denial. I don’t know any other way really. I’ve never done this with two family members,” says her sister Jennie Bishop. “My mom and my sister which is ridiculous.”

Katie received a clear scan a few weeks ago, which means she’s done with chemotherapy.

Her mother also completed her treatments.

Their cycle team, the FC Fighters, will be more that 60 strong this weekend.

There’s still time to donate.

You can visit this website for more information and to help out.

https://www.cycleforsurvival.org/donate