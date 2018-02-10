CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in a fatal gas station shooting last year in south suburban Dolton.
Police say 21-year-old Julian Upshaw was picked up this morning at a home in Robbins.
Upshaw was wanted in connection with the shooting of two Clark gas station employees during a robbery back in December.
19-year-old Arshad Vahora died.
A 55-year-old man was critically injured.
One of the suspects, 45-year-old Derrick Fils, turned himself in to police last month.
Police are still looking for a third suspect, 45-year-old Eric Brewer.