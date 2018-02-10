WINTER WEATHER: LATEST Radar | Current Conditions NWS AlertsTraffic Conditions | School Closings | Flight UpdatesSubmit Pics/Videos | Worst Chicago Snowstorms Ever |
Filed Under:Dolton, Dolton Gas Station, Dolton Police, Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have arrested the suspected gunman in a fatal gas station shooting last year in south suburban Dolton.

Police say 21-year-old Julian Upshaw was picked up this morning at a home in Robbins.

Upshaw was wanted in connection with the shooting of two Clark gas station employees during a robbery back in December.

19-year-old Arshad Vahora died.

A 55-year-old man was critically injured.

One of the suspects, 45-year-old Derrick Fils, turned himself in to police last month.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, 45-year-old Eric Brewer.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch