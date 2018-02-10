CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — This week, drug makers pledge to give the state of Illinois thousands of doses of the overdose-reversing drug known as Narcan.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has the story.
On the west side, AptarGroup CEO Stephan Tanda says two makers of the drug naloxone, or narcan, are marking more of the overdose-reversing medicine available.
“In partnership with Adapt Pharma we are presenting a donation of 4,000 doses of narcan nasal spray to the state of Illinois,” says Tanda.
“We’ll be working with Governor Bruce Rauner’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to distribute these doses to organizations in Illinois that need them the most,” he says.
State Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says they’ll provide 3,400 doses to the Illinois State Police and the Department of Corrections.
An additional 600 doses will go to the Chicago Recovery Alliance.
“There are multiple opioid epidemics across the state. And that’s why the greater and more expanded use of naloxone is a key focus of our efforts,” says Shah.