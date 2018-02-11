CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were killed and two others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. Mauricio Rivera, 47, was sitting in a parked vehicle at 5:25 p.m. when someone in dark clothing walked up to the driver’s side door and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle in the 1500 block of North Western Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Rivera was struck multiple times in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:34 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At 10:48 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was killed in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was standing in the living of a home in the 5200 block of South May when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, striking him in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released Sunday morning.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was found shot to death at a home in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Torric Harris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 8100 block of South Drexel, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Harris, who lived in the same block as the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m.

The most recent shooting happened at 2:53 a.m. on the Southwest Side and left an 18-year-old man critically wounded. The man was standing with a group of people in an alley in the 2500 block of West 63rd when someone fired shots from a white sedan, police said. He was shot multiple times in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Another man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday while driving in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle at 12:58 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Peoria when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the neck, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, police said.

Last weekend, 5 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in citywide shootings. Follow city gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)