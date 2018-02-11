CHICAGO (CBS) — As the latest round of snow hit the area, the city of Waukegan declared a snow emergency early Sunday morning.
While they’re not closing any roads or dealing with any significant crashes as of yet, police are still asking those involved in any accident, regardless of how minor, to report it.
The Department of Streets and Sanitation also announced that they are increasing the number of snow trucks deployed from 200 to more than 300.
The snow emergency will be in place until further notice.