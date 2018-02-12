CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man is the latest sensation on social media with a video he made while out removing the snowfall over the weekend.
35-year-old Scott Mulvoy was seen in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume pushing his snowblower down the sidewalk.
His Facebook post received hundreds of comments and shares.
Mulvoy told the Aurora Beacon News, he got the 8-foot tall T-Rex costume for Christmas and has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to publicly bust it out. He said he also wanted to lighten the mood for those who were less than happy about the snow.
And, believe it or not, Mulvoy wasn’t alone.
Another dino was seen shoveling the snow on Friday.