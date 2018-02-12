(CBS) — Don’t call it the John Hancock Center anymore.
The iconic 100-story skyscraper along the Magnificent Mile is scrubbing references to that name, immediately, the Chicago Tribune reported Monday.
For now, the building will be called 875 North Michigan, until current owners can sell the naming rights to another entity.
Chicagoans remember another significant change the former Sears Tower. That became Willis Tower in July 2009 after London-based Willis Group Holdings secured the naming rights as part of a leasing agreement.