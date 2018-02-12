CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Love will be in the air, literally, at Navy Pier this week.
If you haven’t had much luck dating on the ground, why not give it whirl 200-feet in the air?
“Spinning With Singles” returns to Navy Pier’s iconic Centennial Wheel this year, where three couples will date for one full rotation before moving on to the next car. After each rotation, the men rotate into a new car.
“About six daters, three men and three women, will enter one of the gondolas armed with some icebreaker questions — it’s more of a group speed-dating situation,” said Navy Pier spokesperson Lydia Jordan Parnell. “This is the second year that we’ve engaged the wheel in this way, and it’s a really fun event. People go nuts for it, and it’s a great way to get out there and meet new people.”
After the Ferris wheel, participants head to a singles mixer abroad the private yacht, Chicago Elite, complete with hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and music.
Once on the yacht, participants are encouraged to connect with those they were not able to meet during the Ferris wheel ride, or continue the conversation with someone who may have garnered their interest.
Parnell says this outing is quite popular. In fact, the event is already sold-out for women, but slots for men are still available.
Each participant receives a special package of exclusive offers to Navy Pier experiences at the end of the event — perhaps to sweeten the pot for date number two?
Spinning With Singles starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, which also happens to be National Ferris Wheel Day.
Tickets are $50.