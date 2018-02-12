Esteban Loaiza with the White Sox in 2003.(Matthew Stockmanl/Getty Images)
(670 The Score) Former White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza, a 14-year MLB veteran, was arrested last week on three felony drug charges, according to multiple reports that cited the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
The 46-year-old Loaiza was found in possession of of 20-plus kilograms of heroin and cocaine, according to reports. He was charged with transporting the drugs with an intent to sell.
Bail was set at $200,000.
Loaiza pitched for the White Sox in 2003 and 2004 and again briefly in 2008. His best season came in 2003, when he was 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was also an All-Star in 2004.