CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were shot — four of them fatally — over the weekend across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Demond Larry, 21, was shot in his chest at 12:07 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Bell, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Someone he knew entered the home Larry was in, got in an argument with him and then shot him. Larry was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 1:03 p.m.

About 5:25 p.m. Friday, another man was gunned down in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. Mauricio Rivera, 47, was sitting in a parked vehicle at 5:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Western when someone in dark clothing walked up to the driver’s side door and fired shots into the vehicle, striking Rivera multiple times in the head and chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Rivera, who lived in the Wicker Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:34 p.m.

At 10:48 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was killed in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was standing in the living room of a home in the 5200 block of South May when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, striking him in the head, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released by Monday morning.

Just over 15 minutes earlier, a 40-year-old man was found shot to death at a home in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Torric Harris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 8100 block of South Drexel, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Harris, who lived in the same block as the shooting, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 2:51 a.m., a 33-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of North Whipple when someone fired shots from a Dodge Caravan, police said. The man took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the buttocks, and his condition stabilized.

At 1:14 a.m. Monday, a 52-year-old man was grazed in a shooting near the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side. The man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of South State when a male fired shots, grazing his hands, police said. The man tried to drive off and struck two parked cars. He refused medical attention.

At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was standing with a group of people in an alley in the 2500 block of West 63rd when someone fired shots from a white sedan, striking him multiple times in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ in critical condition.

Another man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving a vehicle at 12:58 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Peoria when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the neck, police said. He was taken to Christ in serious condition.

Last weekend, 5 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in citywide shootings. Follow city gun violence with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.