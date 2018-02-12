CHICAGO (CBS) — A factory building collapsed in a fire early Monday on the West Side.
Firefighters responded about 12:50 a.m. to the second-alarm fire at the factory building near Lake and Cicero, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By 1:20 a.m., the building had completely collapsed, and firefighters initiated defensive operations with four master streams against the fire, according to the fire department.
The building to the west of the factory was evacuated due to exposure from the flames, according to the fire department.
By 2:14 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.
